Going nowhere? Marco Verratti set to remain at PSG despite interest from Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli

Aditya Gokhale
Marco Verratti PSG 2022-23Getty Images
Italian international Marco Verratti has decided against accepting offers from Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for a 12th season.

  • Verratti to stay at PSG
  • Was unhappy with Luis Enrique
  • Decided to stay after emergency talks

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian veteran had been linked with a move away from the French champions over the summer with reports of the midfielder being unhappy in the French capital. The 30-year-old reportedly garnered interest from Saudi Pro League teams Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal and was heavily linked with a move. However, Verratti has now made the decision to stay with PSG for a 12th straight season, as per L'Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Verratti reportedly wasn't pleased with how the new coach, Luis Enrique, was handling the team and the transition, but L'Equipe claims there were emergency discussions and the situation was resolved.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Marco Verratti PSG 2022-23Getty ImagesLuis Enrique PSG 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT? With Verratti making the decision to stay with PSG, Enrique will be pleased as the Spaniard faces a difficult battle ahead with French superstar, Kylian Mbappe reportedly unhappy and on his way out.

