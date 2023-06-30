Fake news! Marc Cucurella's agent denies Chelsea defender has been offered to Atletico Madrid

Marc Cucurella's agent has blasted news of the player being offered to Atletico Madrid as 'fake news' on social media.

Cucurella's agent calls out fake news

Will not be offered to Atletico Madrid

Joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? Alvaro Dominguez, who represents the Spaniard, has dismissed talk the Chelsea full-back has been offered to Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window. Cucurella's agent reacted to the speculation with a post of the report on social media and the words 'fake news' written across the text, as shown by Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old left-back, who joined Chelsea from Brighton last summer, appeared in 33 matches for the Blues in his maiden season and provided two assists.

WHAT NEXT? After an underwhelming debut campaign, the Spaniard could see himself falling down the pecking order behind Ben Chilwell under new manager Mauricio Pochettino in the 2023-24 season.