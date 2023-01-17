Maradona was great but Messi is the best in history, insists Argentina boss Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni has insisted that Lionel Messi is the "best in history" ahead of the "great" Argentina icon Diego Maradona.

Messi inspired Argentina to 2022 World Cup

Scaloni feels Messi has eclipsed Maradona

Open to taking up Spain's job in the future

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi won the Golden Ball as the best player of the 2022 World Cup after inspiring Argentina to their third global triumph, and first since Maradona's triumph with La Albiceleste in 1986. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar bagged seven goals and three assists in seven appearances as he lit up the Qatar tournament, with Scaloni now adamant that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has surpassed Maradona in the list of all-time greats.

WHAT THEY SAID: When the Argentina boss was asked to pick between the two in an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, he replied: "For me, Messi is the best in history. Maradona was great. but with Leo, I have something special."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Scaloni enjoys a strong following in Spain as he spent the bulk of his playing career with Deportivo de La Coruna. La Roja flopped in Qatar, crashing out to Morocco in the round of 16, with Luis Enrique subsequently replaced by Luis de la Fuente at the helm. However, the 61-year-old has been criticised for his lack of coaching experience at the top level, and Scaloni has admitted he would be open to filling the same post at some point in the future. "Why wouldn't I train Spain? I feel part of this country," he said.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SCALONI & MESSI? After his World Cup triumph with Argentina, Scaloni is expected to extend his contract, which officially expired at the end of December. Messi, meanwhile, is due back in club action with PSG in an all-star friendly clash against Riyadh XI - captained by his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo - on Thursday.