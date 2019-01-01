Mandzukic on Man Utd's January transfer window shortlist

The Juventus striker is again on the Red Devils' radar as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to improve his attacking options following injuries

are considering a move for striker Mario Mandzukic in the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old Croatian was close to a transfer to Old Trafford in the summer but the player and club were unable to come to an agreement as United simultaneously negotiated for Mandzukic’s Juve team-mate Paulo Dybala.

Ultimately, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided that he would start the season with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as his attacking options.

That choice now appears to have backfired after injuries to Rashford and Martial have left Greenwood bearing the brunt of the side's goalscoring responsibility.

The 17-year-old has scored two goals in his last two appearances, but he has started only one game in the Premier League, and Solskjaer now believes that he needs reinforcements in January.

Solskjaer has seen his side score just eight Premier League goals so far this season, with four of those coming in the opening-game win over , while have hit 27 and league leaders have scored 18.

Mandzukic, meanwhile, has found himself frozen out at Juventus and has yet to feature for Maurizio Sarri. He has found chances hard to come by as Gonzalo Higuain has been reintegrated into a side that can also call upon Cristiano Ronaldo, and Dybala staying at the club has pushed him further down the pecking order in Turin.

He had been in talks with Al-Rayaan, but the Qatari side have confirmed that those negotiations have been unsuccessful .

Following the sale of Romelu Lukaku and loan of Alexis Sanchez to , United have room on the wage bill and transfer funds to complete a deal. Goal can confirm that Juventus would seek a transfer fee of £9 million ($11m), while Mandzukic would not expect to take a reduction on his £4.5m ($5.5m) yearly salary.

The striker would be employed to play a squad role at Old Trafford, with Martial, Greenwood and Rashford still given time on the pitch and, at 33, Mandzukic would not anticipate starting every game for United.

However, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has decided that, with the squad thinned out following the sale or loan of six first-team players in the summer, Mandzukic could be brought in.

Any move for Mandzukic would not preclude an opportunistic bid for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen , who is out of contract at the end of the season.