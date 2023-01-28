Manchester United vs Reading : Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United will look for a easy win over Championship outfit Reading in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Saturday night

Twelve-time FA Cup winners Manchester United will be looking to maintain their fine form when they welcome Championship outfit Reading to Old Trafford for a fourth-round tie on Saturday night.



After recording a commanding 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest to put one foot in the final of the Carabao Cup, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United swiftly turn their focus to an FA Cup fourth round meeting against Championship strugglers, Reading.

United's authoritative Dutch head coach has already indicated that he would do all in his power to bring a trophy to the Theatre of Dreams and end the club's six-year trophy drought.

So, expect the Red Devils to field a strong lineup to get the job done even against an inferior opposition, especially not that they have comfortable three-goal advantage heading into the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Forest next mid-week.

As for Reading, they comfortably dispatched fellow Championship rivals Watford 2-0 in the round. Unfortunately for Reading boss Paul Ince, that is their only victory in their last five games in all competitions (D2, L2), with the Royals suffering a horrific 4-0 demolition at the hands of Stoke City in the build-up to this trip.

Ince returns to his former club looking to make amends for his side’s inconsistent form in the Championship as the Royals currently cut-adrift five points behind the play-off positions. The Royals are far from favourites here now, and many would fear it could be a long night for them away at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Reading predicted lineups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Heaton; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia; Fred, McTominay; Antony, Mainoo, Elanga; Garnacho

Reading XI (3-5-2): Lumley; Yiadom, Holmes, McIntyre; Hoilett, Hendrick, Fornah, Loum, Baba; Ince, Joao

Manchester United upcoming fixtures

Erik ten Hag is likely to rest two or three regular starters here ahead of a busy fixture list next month, but they should still have too much quality for Reading. After this, they will complete the formalities of hosting Forest for the second leg of EFL Cup semi-final, with progression into final all but done after only the first leg.

They will then host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on 4th February before playing Leeds United home and away Premier League games in quick succession, followed by a massive Europa League Round of 32 first-leg tie against Spanish giants Barcelona.