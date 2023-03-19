Manchester United vs Fulham: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Manchester United book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals tonight?

After their humiliating 7-0 loss to Liverpool exactly a fortnight ago, Manchester United have done well to not let that result affect them much, beating Real Betis 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Their opponents, Fulham, are the surprise package in the Premier League this season, sitting in ninth place. A place in European competitions seems to be well within their reach, although they have dropped eight points in their last three league outings.

The Cottagers defeated Leeds United 2-0 in the last-16 to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2009-10 season, but their last appearance in the semi-finals dates back to the 2001-02 season.

The Red Devils haven't lost their last eight FA Cup games against Fulham, and the visitors' recent drop in form could augur well for the hosts, who are still fighting for the quadruple after clinching the EFL Cup.

Marco Silva will be relieved to welcome midfield stalwart João Palhinha back in squad. On the contrary, Casemiro's red card against Southampton last week resulted in a four-game domestic ban. Erik ten Hag's side haven't looked as good without the former Real Madrid man on the pitch.

Manchester United vs Fulham predicted lineups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martínez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Rodák; Tete, I. Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Willian, A. Pereira, Solomon; Mitrović

Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

A difficult away trip to Newcastle United awaits Ten Hag's side following the international break on 2nd April, followed by a home game against Brentford on 5th April.