Manchester United vs Everton : Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United begin their FA Cup journey at home against Everton on Friday night

Manchester United will look to keep their winning ways going with their seventh consecutive win in all competitions, while the result at Old Trafford could have far-reaching consequences for Everton boss Frank Lampard beyond just simply determining who progresses to the next round.

Erik ten Hag's side have been unstoppable since club football resumed following the 2022 World Cup hiatus, and have hit a rich vein of form, winning all four domestic matches without conceding.

From their attack to defence, they look a far more unified and well-drilled unit since the exit of drama queen Cristiano Ronaldo. After netting a second-half winner at Wolves on New Year’s Eve, Marcus Rashford got on the scoresheet again on Tuesday as the Red Devils out-classed Bournemouth 3-0 at the Old Trafford.

It's taken a while but Manchester United are finally looking like the juggernaut that their supporters demand them to be, having suffered only one defeat across their last 16 competitive outings (W13, D2).

While moods are buoyant at the Theatre of Dreams nowadays, the situation in the visiting side is quite the contrary, with under-fire boss Lampard fighting with all his might to remain in the hotseat.

Everton are currently languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table and have been underwhelming so far this season. While the draw against reigning Champions Manchester City saw Lampard's side produce their worst performance of the season against Brighton, where they capitulated and slumped to a 4-1 defeat.

The tie looks like a make-or-break moment for Lampard, and it's difficult to see him surviving the chop unless he pulls off a miraculous FA cup triumph over Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Everton predicted lineups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, L Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gray

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE updates

Manchester United upcoming fixtures

United will have their task cut out as the rest of their fixtures in January will all be challenging except for the EFL Cup quarter-final home tie against League One side Charlton, which will be held next midweek.

They will then host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City for what is expected to be a feisty derby game, followed by a visit to the Emirates to take on league leaders Arsenal to conclude the hectic festive period.