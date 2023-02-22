Manchester United vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Only one between Manchester United and Barcelona can progress to the 2022-23 Europa League Round of 16 when the two sides meet at Old Trafford for their second-leg knock-out contest on Thursday after the first leg at Camp Nou ended in a 2-2 draw.
From the moment Marcos Alonso scored the opener back in Spain, Marcus Rashford would chase down and topple the scoreline in United's favour - scoring one and forcing an own-goal off Jules Kounde.
However, amid a flurry of saves by David de Gea, Raphinha finally found the back of the net in order to set up a mouth-watering second leg clash at the Theatre of Dreams.
Man Utd vs Barcelona date & kick-off time
Game:
Manchester United vs Barcelona
Date:
February 23, 2023
Kick-off:
8pm GMT
Venue:
Old Trafford, Manchester
How to watch Man Utd vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online
Man Utd team news & squad
Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are available for the second leg after missing the previous tie on account of their bans, with Casemiro continuing in the middle, irrespective of the Brazilian completing his three-game domestic suspension.
Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek won't be back anytime soon. The likes of Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire and Antony are edging closer to return, although Jadon Sancho looks set to slot in for the latter over Alejandro Garnacho as well.
With Martinez back, Raphael Varane would leave Victor Lindelof on the bench, while Marcus Rashford should take back the number 10 role from Wout Weghorst.
Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
De Gea, Butland, Heaton
Defenders
Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders
Casemiro, McTominay, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri
Forwards
Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst
Barcelona team news & squad
Gavi is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, and with Pedri a victim of a hamstring injury from the first-leg, the midfield duo joins Ousmane Dembele on the sidelines, who is out with a thigh injury.
Ronald Araujo returns after serving a domestic ban, and Sergio Busquets will need to play alongside Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie in the middle.
No Gavi means Ansu Fati starts on the left.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
Defenders
Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde
Midfielders
Busquets, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Casado, Torre
Forwards
Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha