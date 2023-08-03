Manchester United squad numbers 2023-24 in full

GOAL runs down the full list of shirt numbers in Erik ten Hag's Man Utd squad for the 2023/24 season, including new recruits Mount & Onana.

The upcoming 2023/24 season beckons promise for Manchester United, as they look to build on a successful campaign in Erik ten Hag's first term in charge.

Apparently working with limited funds due to stringent financial fair play limitations this summer, Ten Hag may not be able to oversee a squad rebuild this summer, but a fair few quality additions are expected.

The Red Devils have already welcomed Mason Mount and Andre Onana as their new additions so far in the summer transfer window, but what shirt numbers have the new arrivals claimed at Old Trafford?

Mount, for one, has been handed the historic number seven shirt - famously worn by George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo - in quite a bold move.

As for Onana, the Cameroonian shot-stopper has interestingly chosen against taking the No.1 left vacant following David de Gea's exit on a free transfer earlier this summer. The 27-year-old has instead opted for the No.24 shirt, which is the same number he wore at both Inter and Ajax.

While fans will certainly hope to welcome several more signings this summer, fringe departures are likely as well, which could lead to a reshuffling of the squad numbers ahead of the new season.

Worry not! GOAL will be your go-to source for all official squad number updates ahead of the new season.

Man Utd squad numbers

As you may have guessed, Premier League players are allowed to wear any number between 1 and 99, as long as it's distinctive within their squad. First-team players are typically assigned shirt numbers between 1 and 30, but there are outliers to this presumption. For example, in the Man United squad, Scott McTominay holds the No. 39.

No. Player Position 2 Victor Lindelof Defender 3 Eric Bailly Defender 5 Harry Maguire Defender 6 Lisandro Martinez Defender 7 Mason Mount Midfielder 8 Bruno Fernandes Midfielder 9 Anthony Martial Forward 10 Marcus Rashford Forward 11 Mason Greenwood Forward 12 Tyrell Malacia Defender 14 Christian Eriksen Midfielder 16 Amad Diallo Forward 17 Fred Midfielder 18 Casemiro Midfielder 19 Raphael Varane Defender 20 Diogo Dalot Defender 21 Antony Forward 22 Tom Heaton Goalkeeper 23 Luke Shaw Defender 24 Andre Onana Goalkeeper 25 Jason Sancho Forward 26 Dean Henderson Goalkeeper 27 Jonny Evans Defender 28 Facundo Pellistri Midfielder 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender 33 Brandon Williams Defender 34 Donny van de Beek Midfielder 39 Scott McTominay Midfielder 42 Alvaro Fernandez Defender 43 Teden Mengi Defender 46 Hannibal Mejbri Midfielder 47 Shola Shoretire Forward 49 Alejandro Garnacho Forward 73 Kobbie Mainoo Midfielder