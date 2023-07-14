Man Utd and Juventus join Man City in the race to land Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich

Both Manchester United and Juventus are now in the race to sign Benjamin Pavard, providing Manchester City with even sterner competition.

Three-way race for the Frenchman

Wanted in Manchester and Turin

No official approaches made by any team yet

WHAT HAPPENED? While Pep Guardiola's side are still favourites to land the Frenchman, Sky Germany reports that both United and Juventus are now interested, making it a little more awkward for the European champions to get their man as they look to build on the squad that won the treble last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move would make sense for all three clubs. Kyle Walker looks destined to be leaving Manchester City for Bayern Munich, leaving a void in the right-back position at the Etihad. Erik ten Hag has clearly not been happy with his defensive options and the acquisition of Pavard, a versatile defender who can play across the back four, would certainly ease his concerns. Juventus too have a need for a younger right-back as both Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo now on the wrong side of 30. The race for Pavard's signature is certainly going to be an interesting one.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAVARD? All signs point towards an exit from the Allianz Arena this summer for the Frenchman, despite playing a big role in securing another Bundesliga title. However, where he'll be playing his football next season remains to be seen.