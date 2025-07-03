Manchester United hand extraordinary squad number to young starlet labelled 'Kid Messi' and close in on new contract for teen sensation JJ Gabriel

Manchester United appear to have handed a unique and historic squad number to teen sensation JJ Gabriel - who has been dubbed ‘Kid Messi’.

WHAT HAPPENED?

At 14 years of age, the talented youngster has been causing quite a stir at Old Trafford. His potential, which is being showcased in the Red Devils’ famed academy system, has attracted admiring glances from around the world.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Several heavyweight outfits are said to have been plotting approaches for Gabriel, who could be lured away from Manchester as he holds an Irish passport and would be able to play in the European Union from the age of 16 - rather than the 18-year-old rule that exists for British players.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Daily Mail are, however, reporting on how United have agreed a new deal with the hottest of prospects. He is poised to shun any interest from elsewhere and commit his immediate future to the Premier League giants.

Article continues below

TELL ME MORE

It would appear as though Gabriel will get the chance to train alongside senior stars as his impressive development continues. An image circulating on social media shows the teenager sporting a United training kit emblazoned with the number 95.

WHAT NEXT FOR GABRIEL?

That would be the highest squad number ever handed out by the Red Devils. Said record is currently held by 17-year-old defender Godwill Kunoki - who took No.87 in the 2024-25 campaign. Joseph Junior Andreou Gabriel may be writing his own chapter in United folklore.