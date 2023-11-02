‘Theatre of Nothing’ - Manchester United and Erik ten Hag called out by Gary Neville after dismal Carabao Cup exit to Newcastle

Gary Neville dubbed Old Trafford the "Theatre of Nothing" after Manchester United's dire exit from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Newcastle United.

United beaten 3-0 by Newcastle

Knocked out of the League Cup

Neville slammed Erik ten Hag and players

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils were handed a 3-0 drubbing by the Magpies who scored through Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall, and Joe Willock as they avenged their Carabao Cup final defeat to United last season in spectacular fashion on Wednesday evening. Neville has defended Erik ten Hag in the past, despite the results going south amid the club's ongoing sale process and the uncertainty revolving around it. But the former United defender claims he has "had enough", and vented his frustration on X after another heavy defeat following a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester City last weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Last night we saw the Theatre of Dreams turn into the Theatre of Nothing," he wrote on the social media platform. "Every single United fan is bored and flat. On the pitch the players were in shock, the performances woeful and a manager struggling in front of our eyes. We’ve seen it before, we know how it ends and we’ve had enough."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville contrasted the difference in management in Newcastle and the lack of it at United to explain the gulf in quality between the two sides on the pitch. The ex-England international lavished praise on Dan Ashworth, who is working as sporting director at St. James Park.

"On my way up to the gantry last night, I bumped into Dan Ashworth. He transformed the FA’s structure, set Brighton up for this incredible period of success and has now built a strong foundation for the new owners at Newcastle," he said.

"He’s competent, highly qualified and knows what he’s doing. Will work with his coach, recruitment team and other departments coherently and calmly. In the last two matches, Manchester United have played two clubs that have installed proper football departments to support the team on the pitch and off it. The complete opposite of United. We haven’t got a sporting director! I used to travel up to Newcastle and feel sorry for their great fans when the energy and enthusiasm had been sapped from them under Mike Ashley. It was painful to see."

WHAT NEXT? United will return to action on Saturday against Fulham in a Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage.