Manchester United confirm release of nine players

The Red Devils have announced the academy footballers who have been let go and retained ahead of next season

have confirmed they will release nine of their academy players when their contracts expire next week.

Demetri Mitchell, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Ethan , Dion McGhee, Largie Ramazani, George Tanner, Aidan Barlow, Kieran O’Hara and Alex Fojticek will not be given new deals so will all leave the club when their contracts end on June 30.

The departing players have been offered a support package and been invited back to the club’s Carrington training base for pre-season training to maintain their fitness, while the club have been supporting them in trying to find new clubs.

No player under the age of 19 has been released as the academy are reluctant to let players leave during the current Covid-19 period.

Of the players that have been released Ramazani, who made his senior debut against Astana in the this season, was offered a new deal but turned it down.

Goal understands the 19-year-old asked for more money but his demands were deemed excessive given his current standing in the squad and he was asking for far more than established first team players were on. It is understood he is likely to join a Spanish second division side.

As well as Ramazani, Mitchell, Borthwick-Jackson, Hamilton and O’Hara have all had first team experience at United, be that on the bench or getting minutes on the pitch.

Head of academy Nick Cox said: “With some of the younger pros that are ending their contracts, we are putting packages in place so that when the season resumes they will come back for a few months with some financial support and a training programme to help them with the next stage of their career.

“This club is a family and looks after its family members. The last thing we wanted to do during this situation was to deliver bad news and release boys into the unknown”



“We made the decision not to release any of the boys [under-9s to under-18s]. The number one priority was getting them back with smiles on their faces, and we will deal with those decisions at another time. We have a duty to help them through this difficult time.”

The only first team player who is out of contract this summer is Angel Gomes. The club have offered the midfielder a new deal but the teenager has yet to agree terms and his contract expires at the end of the month.