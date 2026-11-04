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Manchester United minority owners INEOS have sanctioned a managerial dismissal at FC Lausanne-Sport while debate intensifies over the future of Old Trafford boss Michael Carrick. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's chemical group parted ways with head coach Luka Elsner on Tuesday after just five months in charge of the struggling Swiss outfit.

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Swiss club dismiss head coach

Lausanne-Sport confirmed the exit of 44-year-old tactician Elsner on Tuesday after a dismal start left them rooted to the bottom of the Swiss Super League table. Appointed on June 1, the manager suffered eight losses across his opening 12 league fixtures while also overseeing two domestic cup ties. His departure arrives shortly after Ratcliffe placed both Lausanne and French club Nice up for sale to streamline his sporting portfolio.

Official statement confirms mutual exit

Announcing the managerial change via an official club release, Lausanne-Sport stated: "After extensive discussions regarding the current sporting situation, FC Lausanne-Sport and Luka Elsner have mutually agreed to end their collaboration.

"Having taken over as Lausanne's manager on June 1st, Luka Elsner led the first team in 12 Brack Super League matches and two rounds of the Swiss Cup. FC Lausanne-Sport wishes to emphasise the professionalism and commitment that Luka Elsner has demonstrated since his arrival.

"He dedicated himself to the club's project with high standards, expertise, and a constant desire to develop his team. His methodological approach and tools also contributed to the development of the coaching staff.

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"These contributions have enriched the club, which will continue to build upon these achievements. Given that results remain crucial in professional football, the current sporting dynamics have led all parties to agree that ending their collaboration is now the best decision for FC Lausanne-Sport."

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Old Trafford protests target owners

With INEOS scaling back their multi-club operations elsewhere in Europe, the British billionaire's primary footballing focus remains firmly on United, where Carrick's position is under threat following persistent inconsistency that has left them languishing in 17th place in the Premier League.

However, supporters are also directing fierce anger at Ratcliffe and the Glazer family as the board weigh up a dugout change. During Tuesday night's Champions League home fixture against Roma, fans in the Stretford End halted play in the 21st minute by throwing green and gold balloons onto the turf while chanting against the owners. At that point, the hosts already trailed 2-0 and were subsequently jeered off at the interval.

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European comeback eases elimination fears

Despite the toxic atmosphere during the opening 45 minutes, United rallied after the restart to secure a 3-2 victory courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes penalty and a brace from Matheus Cunha. Claiming all three points reduces the risk of the Red Devils finishing inside the bottom 12 elimination spots of the Champions League league phase. Nevertheless, Carrick must still improve domestic results quickly to avoid suffering the same fate as Elsner.