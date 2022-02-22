Manchester United striker Cavani willing to listen to Botafogo offer

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is willing to listen to an offer from Brazilian side Botafogo, GOAL can confirm.

The 35-year-old striker is the club's dream signing, and has a contract with Man Utd that is set to expire in June.

Cavani's representatives have made initial contact with the Brazilian side, and the Uruguayan star is open to the idea.

The situation

The two sides have made initial contact, but there has been no discussion about contract details or a potential salary.

However, Botafogo hope to show Cavani they are seriously interested in signing him this summer.

They know there are other clubs in the race, both in Europe and South America, and Cavani is still deciding whether he wants to continue to play in Europe.

Nevertheless, he is at least willing to hear out Botafogo and his representatives have said they will listen to the club's proposals.

Cavani's Man Utd career

The striker joined Man Utd in 2020, having spent the seven prior years starring for Paris Saint-Germain.

He scored 17 goals in 39 appearances during his debut season but has seen his role reduced this season due to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cavani has scored just twice in 15 games this season and is widely expected to leave the club this summer.

