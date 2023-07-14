Man Utd to get £1m for Tahith Chong - despite not actually selling him - as Birmingham City star completes £4m move to Luton Town

Manchester United will pocket £1m for former youth team player Tahith Chong, following confirmation of his £4m switch from Birmingham to Luton Town.

Luton sign Chong for £4m

Newly-promoted side aiming to bolster squad

Man Utd to receive 25% for academy graduate

WHAT HAPPENED? After securing a dramatic play-off final win and gaining promotion to the Premier League for the first time, Luton Town have been having a busy summer. The club are preparing for what promises to be a tough season in the top flight, and the newest addition to the squad is former Birmingham City star Tahith Chong, a Manchester United youth team product. The 23-year-old only made a handful of senior appearances for the Red Devils, although a 25% sell-on clause means the Manchester club will pocket £1m of the £4m fee Luton have paid for him, with his former club Birmingham City receiving the rest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chong joins a growing list of players Luton Town have recruited this summer in their bid for Premier League survival, with the promising young winger joining the likes of Rotherham's Chiedozie Ogbene and Barnsley's Mads Andersen. However, it's clear that plenty more work needs to be done in the transfer market. USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath will return to Forest following a successful loan spell with the Hatters, and across the pitch more quality will surely be needed to give Luton Town a chance of survival.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LUTON? Plans for the 2023-24 campaign - when Luton will play in the Premier League alongside clubs with infinitely larger budgets - are well underway, although they remain committed to their principles of spending cautiously and developing talent. Their first match of the season will be a huge test, as they travel to the south coast to face Europa League side Brighton & Hove Albion.