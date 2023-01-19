Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspurs: Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspurs as both teams look to bounce back after derby defeats

After being handed a major defeat by city rivals Manchester United, City’s title defense has taken a massive turn. Pep Guardiola’s men are seeded in the second spot behind Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, as the gap between the two clubs has risen up to 8 points.

The Premier League giants would look to return to their winning form against their North London rival. A win against Tottenham would help the Sky Blues restore their lost form and pride considering they have been knocked out of the EFL Cup and have fallen behind in the title race.

Although history lies in Spurs' favoravour, it's not the first time that a Pep Guardiola-managed team is facing adversity that can't be overturned. Man City has all the arsenal in their game that could help them defeat Conte's men, especially in their own backyard.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspurs have themselves had a rollercoaster ride in the Premier League this summer. The team has brushed aside their opponents on some days but has been handed major heartbreaks on others.

Although the recent history between the two teams would serve as the silver lining for the Italian manager. Conte has gotten his opposite manager’s number in the recently conducted encounters between the two teams.

And being just a spot away from the Champions League section, the Lillywhites will leave no stone unturned at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspurs probable lineups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Haaland, Grealish

Tottenham Hotspurs XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs LIVE updates

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs' upcoming fixtures

The Premier League holders face Wolves next on the 22nd of January before hosting the high-flying Gunner’s outfit on the 28th of January in the 4th Round of the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola’s men then travel to London to compete with Antonio Conte’s men once again on the 5th of February.

Tottenham Hotspurs travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on the 24th of January before facing Preston North in the FA Cup on the 28th of January. Spurs face their opposition from today’s night once again on the 5th of February at home.