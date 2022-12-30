Manchester City vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Manchester City against Everton on TV in the UK, U.S and India.

Defending champions Manchester City will host Everton at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture on Saturday. The Citizens are second in the league standings, five points behind leaders Arsenal and cannot afford to slip at this stage of the season.

City are unbeaten in their last 11 home league games against Everton and will hope to bag another routine victory in front of their own fans. Erling Haaland has been in a league of his own and became the fastest player to reach 20 Premier League goals in midweek against Leeds.

Everton continue to struggle for form as they succumbed to their third successive defeat in the league on Monday. They are currently reeling at the 17th spot with just 14 points from 16 matches.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Man City vs Everton date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Everton Date: December 31, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 8:30pm IST Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch Man City vs Everton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Peacock.

The game between Man City and Everton isn't being broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK).

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock UK N/A N/A India Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Hotstar

Man City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will miss the services of Julian Alvarez and Ruben Dias as the former is gradually making his return to club football after shining with Argentina in the World Cup, while the Portuguese defender is nursing a thigh injury.

Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo could be given a start in place of Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis respectively.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Mahrez

Everton squad and team news

Everton could miss Yerry Mina as the defender was forced off with cramp on Boxing Day. If he fails to build up the necessary fitness in time, Conor Coady will take his place.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back from a thigh injury but Andros Townsend and James Garner are longer-term absentees.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; Gordon, Maupay, Gray