Manchester City vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch & stream the FA Cup third round clash between Chelsea and Manchester City, plus kick-off time & team news

A struggling Chelsea will be hoping for better luck in the FA Cup when they take on Manchester City in the third round at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Graham Potter's side lost to City 0-1 in their previous outing in the Premier League and the Blues have consistently failed to deliver throughout the season. They have managed to win just once in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola's team has managed to win three out of the four games they have played so far since football resumed post the World Cup. They have defeated Chelsea twice already this season, once in the Carabao Cup and in their last league outing and will be confident of making it three in a row against Potter's Blues.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission

Man City vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Man City vs Chelsea Date: January 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET / 10:00pm IST Venue: Etihad Stadium

Where to watch Chelsea vs Man City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to watch on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer.

In India, the game can be watched on Sony Sports and streamed on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK BBC One BBC iPlayer India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Chelsea squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Kepa, Mendy, Bettinelli Defenders T. Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, James, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Havertz, Hall Forwards Aubameyang, Sterling

Graham Potter has a growing injury list that he will be worried about. Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount are the latest casualties in the Chelsea treatment room and they're all unlikely to feature.

N'Golo Kante, Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana and Reece James will miss also their side's big clash against City due to injuries. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell are recovering from their fitness problems and Edouard Mendy remains doubtful due to a shoulder issue.

Possible Chelsea starting lineup: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Jorginho, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka; Ziyech, Havertz, Aubameyang

Man City squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will have nearly the entire squad available for selection except for Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias, who are recovering from respective injuries.

Possible Man City starting lineup: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo; Gundogan, Phillips, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish