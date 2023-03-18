Manchester City vs Burnley: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Pep Guardiola's side overcome Vincent Kompany's Burnley?

Pep Guardiola is set to face another one of his apprentices in the form of Vincent Kompany's Burnley to book a place in the next stage of the FA Cup.

Man City come into this game on the back of a 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the Champions League to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition. Pep Guardiola's side are currently chasing Arsenal in the Premier League, trailing the Gunners by five points. They have won all 10 of their previous fixtures against Burnley with an aggregate score of 34-1.

Burnley come into this on the back of 3-1 win over Hull City in the Championship. Kompany's side are currently at the top of the table with a comfortable 13 point lead over Sheffield United in the second place. Their record away to Manchester City isn't great, as they last won against Cityzens in 1973, drawing 4 and losing 12 against them.

Man City vs Burnley confirmed line-ups

Man City XI (4-3-3): Ortega; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Lewis; Mahrez, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Alvarez

Burnley XI (3-4-1-2): Peacock-Farrell; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Maatsen; Gudmundsson, Cullen; Vitinho, Tella, Zaroury; Foster

Man City vs Burnley LIVE updates

Man City's upcoming fixtures

Manchester City will return to action on April 1st to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Premier League before facing Southampton. Cityzens then return to UCL action facing Bayern Munich on 12th of April for the first leg and the second leg being played on 20th April with a game against Leicester City sandwiched between them.