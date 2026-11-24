The encounter at the Etihad Stadium was a fascinating study in contrast, featuring Enzo Maresca’s commitment to high-possession positional play against Massimiliano Allegri’s disciplined, reactive block. Manchester City sought to monopolise the ball, utilizing 62% possession to stretch a compact Napoli defensive unit.

The primary objective for the hosts was to create central overloads, pulling Napoli’s markers out of position to vacate space for Erling Haaland, while Napoli aimed to remain vertically compact and exploit the space behind City’s high defensive line.

As the match progressed, the tactical narrative shifted from a stalemate to a frantic exchange of blows. Napoli’s strategy focused on neutralizing the half-spaces where City are typically most dangerous. By clogging the central lanes, they forced City into 29 crosses, a metric that favoured Napoli’s physically dominant centre-backs.

The game was ultimately decided by the ability of both managers to identify the shifting momentum, with City’s depth eventually overcoming Napoli’s clinical execution on the counter-attack.

Manchester City's tactical setup

Enzo Maresca deployed his side in a fluid 4-2-3-1 that frequently morphed into a 3-2-5 during the build-up phase. Josko Gvardiol often tucked inside from left-back to create a temporary back three, allowing the midfield double pivot of Enzo Fernandez and Allan to dictate the tempo. The tactical intent was clear: move the ball with high frequency to tire the Napoli block. City recorded 665 passes, nearly 250 more than their opponents, yet found the final third difficult to penetrate due to a lack of verticality in the first half.

The pressing triggers were aggressive and immediate. Upon losing possession, City initiated a counter-press led by Rayan Cherki and Ayyoub Bouaddi, aiming to pin Napoli in their own defensive third. This high line, however, acted as a double-edged sword. While it allowed City to dominate territory and sustain pressure, it left vast expanses of green grass for Napoli to exploit.

Defensively, City struggled to track runners from deep, particularly when the midfield pivot was bypassed. Despite their territorial dominance, the lack of efficiency in front of goal - represented by 18 shots but only seven on target - highlighted a frustration in their positional play until the late substitutions injected the necessary urgency.

SSC Napoli's tactical setup

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Massimiliano Allegri opted for a rigid 4-5-1 defensive shape, which prioritised horizontal compactness over ball recovery. Napoli were content to allow City the ball in non-threatening areas, recording 8 interceptions and 42 clearances as they successfully funnelled play into wide areas.

The tactical masterstroke from Allegri was the positioning of Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay, who shielded the back four with immense discipline, preventing the ball from reaching Haaland’s feet in the box.

When possession was regained, Napoli were direct and lethal. They registered four counter-attacks compared to City’s one, using the hold-up play of Rasmus Hoejlund as a platform for runners like Noa Lang. The opening goal in the 55th minute was the embodiment of this plan: a quick transition involving Gilmour found Hoejlund, who finished clinically.

Napoli’s defensive shape remained resilient despite the heavy pressure, and they managed to maintain a high level of concentration even with only 38% of the ball. Their efficiency was remarkable, scoring twice from just nine total shots, proving that Allegri’s “less is more” philosophy could effectively disrupt the Premier League champions’ rhythm.

The tactical chess match

The primary tactical battle centered on the half-spaces and City’s inability to find an interior pass during the middle third of the game. Allegri won the initial battle by instructing his wingers, Politano and Lang, to drop deep and form a secondary defensive line. This restricted the influence of City’s creative hub, forcing the hosts to move the ball wide to Jeremy Doku and later Iliman Ndiaye. However, the sheer volume of City’s possession eventually began to fray the edges of Napoli’s concentration.

While Allegri’s setup was tactically superior for the first 60 minutes, the mismatch occurred when City began to alternate their attacking speeds. By shifting from slow, horizontal recycling to rapid, one-touch combinations in the final fifteen minutes, City finally found the cracks. The tactical victory for Maresca lay in his refusal to abandon his principles, eventually forcing a fatigued Napoli into deeper and deeper retreats, which invited the pressure that led to the late 86th-minute equaliser.

In-game adjustments

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Both managers were proactive as the game evolved. Maresca made a crucial double change in the 63rd and 67th minutes, introducing Iliman Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku to provide more natural width and 1v1 dribbling ability. The most significant shift was the introduction of Ayyoub Bouaddi into a more advanced role, which immediately paid dividends when he scored just minutes after Hoejlund had put Napoli ahead. This change forced Napoli to account for an extra runner from deep, disrupting their zonal marking scheme.

Allegri responded by refreshing his engine room, bringing on Frank Anguissa and Gabriel Nascimento for the tiring Hoejlund and De Bruyne. This was intended to shore up the defensive transition, but it also reduced Napoli’s outlet options. The final tweak from City saw Rayan Cherki move from a wide-right starting position to a more central "number ten" role in the closing stages. This allowed him to operate between the lines, ultimately finding the space to net the 86th-minute equaliser.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the match was a draw between two distinct philosophies. Napoli’s clinical execution on the counter-attack, spearheaded by Hoejlund and Lang, nearly secured a famous away win through tactical discipline and defensive resilience. However, Manchester City’s relentless pressure and Maresca’s second-half substitutions, which added directness to their possession, ensured they found a way back. The tactical deciding factor was City’s depth and ability to sustain high-intensity attacks until the 90th minute, which finally broke through a Napoli side that had played a near-perfect reactive game for the majority of the night.