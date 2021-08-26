Manchester City in talks to sign Ronaldo from Juventus

Manchester City have entered talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, Goal can confirm.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is keen to leave the club after three years in Turin.

City, meanwhile, are in the market for a striker after missing out on the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham.

What's the latest?

Pep Guardiola's side have opened negotiations with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes.

Sources have said that nothing has been agreed upon thus far, but that talks are advancing.

Ronaldo, a former Manchester United player, is believed to be open to the move despite saying in the past that he would never line up for one of the Red Devils' main rivals.

How much would Ronaldo cost?

Juventus directors sat down with Mendes on Thursday morning to stress that they will not allow Ronaldo to leave the club for free.

The Turin side are looking for around €29 million (£24m/$34m) from any potential buyers otherwise they would suffer a capital loss.

More to follow...