Man Utd youngster McTominay agrees new contract

The Scotland international has signed a two-year extension at Old Trafford despite having only made eight appearances this season

Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Old Trafford until 2023.

The 22-year-old has made just eight appearances in all competitions this season and has been linked with a loan move in the January transfer window, with Celtic reportedly interested.

But having broken into the first team under Jose Mourinho last season, the midfielder is keen to continue his development with the Red Devils.

“Manchester United has been my life since the age of five and playing for the club I've always supported is all I've ever wanted to do," he said.

“I'm still young and I'm learning all the time from the manager, his coaching staff and from the world-class players in the squad.

”I can't wait to continue my progress at this great club.“

Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: "Scott has been with the club from a very young age, he has progressed through our Academy ranks and has made fantastic progress in the last couple of years.

✍️ We are delighted to announce Scott McTominay has extended his contract with #MUFC until June 2023, with the option to sign for a further year.



Congratulations, @McTominay10! 🙌

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 21, 2019

"Scott is a young midfielder and is constantly improving. He's an intelligent player and wants to learn all the time.

“I am delighted he has signed a new contract and there is no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him.”

Lancaster-born McTominay joined the United academy aged five and went on to make his debut in 2017 against Arsenal - and was soon rewarded with a new contract.

In the 2017-18 season he made 23 appearances in all competitions and became a favourite of then manager Jose Mourinho.

The coach awarded McTominay the 'Manager's Player of the Year' prize in his final full season at the helm, but this term his career has stalled.

Reports had suggested the midfielder could be loaned out to a club in the Scottish Premiership in the January transfer window, but no move has been forthcoming.