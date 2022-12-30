Man Utd won't rush striker signing as Ten Hag reiterates he wants the right player - and the finances matter

Erik ten Hag says Man Utd will take their time when it comes to bringing in a new striker and will only move for the right player.

Man Utd need striker

Ten Hag urges patience

Admits finances an issue

WHAT HAPPENED? Man Utd are looking to bring in a new attacker following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the club back in November. The Red Devils had been interested in a move for Cody Gakpo but have seen the Dutchman seal a move to rivals Liverpool this week. Ten Hag has now offered a fresh update on the club's transfer plans ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are looking for the right player. It has to match sporting criteria and definitely financial criteria," he told reporters. "We want to carry on in all the leagues by winning games and cups so you need numbers and good players to cover that. You also need competition so that you can make technical choices."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has previously insisted Man Utd "have to get a striker in" to replace Ronaldo and strengthen the squad. The Premier League side have been linked with a move for Lille's Jonathan David, who has admitted a move to the English top flight is "very possible".

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are back in action on Saturday in the Premier League against Wolves at Molineux.