Man Utd Women 'deeply uncomfortable' with potential Mason Greenwood return while men's squad also ready to move on

Mason Greenwood's future remains uncertain but members of the Manchester United Women's team reportedly do not want to see the forward return.

Manchester United Women are said to be "deeply uncomfortable" about the prospect of Mason Greenwood returning to first-team action at Old Trafford, and the men's team are also reportedly ready to move on from the player.

Greenwood's future remains unclear after criminal charges relating to allegations of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour against the forward were dropped.

The 21-year-old remains suspended by the Red Devils currently, and the club have issued a statement confirming the club will "conduct its own process" before determining next steps.

Members of United's women's team are seriously concerned about the prospect of Greenwood returning after hearing an audio that was released on social media before the forward's arrest, as reported by The Athletic.

The players think the audio is "not something that can be easily erased from memory" and there are strong feelings against Greenwood's return to club facilities, not to mention his continued association with the Red Devils.

The feeling is reportedly shared by the men's team. Erik ten Hag's squad want to move on from Greenwood and believe his return could disrupt their progress this season, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, staff at Manchester United are said to be split on Greenwood's future. Some feel the Red Devils own a duty of care to the 21-year-old, while others believe he should not wear the famous red shirt again.

Ten Hag has been reluctant to be drawn on the issue but has urged his players not to lose focus amid the continuing speculation over Greenwood's future at the club.