Help for Rasmus Hojlund! Man Utd want new striker in January to support £72m signing and identify three targets

Amid worries over the development of their £72 million signing, Manchester United plan to sign a second striker in January to assist Rasmus Hojlund.

Man Utd want striker in January

Looking at three options

Hope signing will help Hojlund develop

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite scoring three goals in Europe, the Denmark striker is still waiting to open his Premier League account since joining from Atalanta in the summer. With injury-prone Anthony Martial as their only other striking option, the Red Devils are now looking to sign another forward in January to help the youngster, as club bosses believe the Dane will develop further if he plays and trains alongside an experienced attacker. The names that have been suggested are Brentford's Ivan Toney, Porto's Mehedi Taremi and Napoli's Victor Osimhen, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toney has long been linked with a move away from the Bees in January with multiple top Premier League clubs thought to be keen on the forward. The same has been the case with Osimhen who has regularly been linked with a move away from Napoli after a prolific season last year that helped secure the Scudetto for his club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Hojlund and United will next be involved when they take on Fulham on Saturday, November 4.