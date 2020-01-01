Man Utd vs Man City leads Women's FA Cup fourth round draw

The Manchester rivals will meet once again this season, with Arsenal welcoming last year's runners-up West Ham in another of the round's local derbies

Reigning champions will face local rivals in the fourth round of the Women's .

The Citizens, who claimed their second title last May with a 3-0 win over West Ham, will make the short journey to Leigh to visit Casey Stoney's side, with all ties to take place on Sunday, January 26.

The pair have met twice already this season, with City 1-0 winners on the opening day at the Etihad, but United getting their revenge with a 2-0 victory in the Continental Cup in October.

West Ham will be looking to go one better this season, but face a tough test themselves in the next round against current Women's Super League champions, and leaders, Arsenal.

Fellow WSL giants also have a London derby to look forward to, with the Blues set to make the trip to Championship side Charlton Athletic. While Chelsea are chasing down another league title, Charlton have struggled this season and currently sit bottom of the second tier.

Elsewhere, have also drawn a side from the division below, the Toffees hosting London Bees, will be paid a visit by fourth-tier Barnsley and Birmingham travel to in a tie that has the potential to produce a giant killing. The WSL outfit are battling relegation this season, while the Blades are flying high in second in the Championship.

The same can be said of 's draw away to , the team top of the second division, and Durham's trip to , though the Robins did pick up a huge win at Man Utd on Sunday.

The team bottom of the WSL, , will face , who they beat 6-0 in the Continental Cup earlier this season.

Billericay Town and Actonians are two of the lowest ranked sides left in the draw, with their third round tie still to be played after it was postponed on Sunday, January 5. The winner of that clash will face second-tier Lewes in the next round.

Sunderland's trip to Fylde was also called off, leaving without a confirmed opponent for now.

Draw in full:

West Ham vs

Man United vs Man City

Lewes vs Billericay Town or Actonians

Charlton vs Chelsea

vs London Bees

vs

Sheffield United vs

London City Lionesses vs Reading

Bristol City vs Durham

Tottenham vs Barnsley

Huddersfield vs Ipswich

FC Women vs Coventry United

Southampton Women FC vs

Article continues below

Fylde or Sunderland vs Watford

Liverpool vs Blackburn

Aston Villa vs Brighton