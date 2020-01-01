‘Man Utd in transition & should prioritise top four’ – Bosnich not convinced by title talk

The former Red Devils goalkeeper admits that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have put themselves in the hunt, but doubts they will claim the crown

have put themselves in the Premier League title discussion but remain a team in “transition” and should be prioritising a top-four finish, says Mark Bosnich.

The Red Devils have responded positively to the odd wobble suffered in 2020-21 to make their way into third spot in the English top-flight table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are just five points off the pace being set by defending champions Liverpool and boast a game in hand on their arch-rivals from Anfield.

A spark has been found on home soil, after crushing Leeds 6-2 at Old Trafford, and a faultless record has been preserved on the road – with a useful habit picked up of staging stirring comebacks.

Pieces appear to be falling into place for Solskjaer, in what remains a testing period for all concerned amid an ongoing global pandemic, and Bosnich sees encouraging signs of progress.

The former Red Devils goalkeeper is, however, eager for United to avoid getting too far ahead of themselves, with qualification for 2021-22 still a positive step in the right direction.

He told Sky Sports of title claims on the red half of Manchester: “I wouldn’t say no way at all.

“I’ll hark back to what we spoke about earlier in the season when things weren’t going so well and I said they are a team in transition.

“When you get a team in transition, you are going to get the ups and downs of a team growing in that type of situation.

“But I will add this, this season – this year with what has happened throughout the world with the Covid-19 situation – has metaphorically thrown the chips in the air for quite a lot of things, and that includes football as well.

“If you look throughout the leagues there isn’t anyone, maybe with the exception of , who have turned around and really looked like saying ‘yeah, we can win this title’.

“If there was a season where a shock occurred or something happened a little bit out of ordinary, it would be this season.

“I still think that out of all the teams people are mentioning as possible winners, Manchester United could be one of them.

“I don’t think they will, I think they need to consolidate in the top four, but I would not rule them out. There is no way I would say no way.”

United’s focus is about to switch to a quarter-final clash with , as they continue to chase down silverware on multiple fronts, with Premier League meetings with Leicester and set to take them through to the end of the calendar year.