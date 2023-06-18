Bayern Munich are set to complete the signing of Manchester United target Kim Min-jae from Napoli by triggering his €50m release clause.

Bayern Munich close to signing Kim Min-jae

Will trigger release clause of the player on July 1

Big blow for Manchester United

WHAT HAPPENED? The South Korean defender is on his way to Bavaria to join Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga champions are set to finalise a deal for him soon. The German giants are waiting for the player's release clause to become active on July 1 and in case no other club approaches him with a bigger salary proposal, the deal will be completed according to Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United, who are looking for a quality defender, were leading the race to sign the Napoli star at one point in time, but Bayern Munich later entered the race and are now on the verge of sealing the deal. They are reportedly offering him a salary of £8.5m ($10.7m) per year.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The South Korea international had a brilliant outing with Napoli in the recently concluded season and played a key role in the club winning their first Scudetto in 33 years.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? After finalising the deal for Min-jae, Bayern will now look to add a striker to their ranks. They have shown interest in signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea although Arsenal are currently the favourites to land the German.