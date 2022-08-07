Manchester United's other summer signing Tyrell Malacia starts on the bench as does veteran defender Raphael Varane.

United are expected to play a false 9 formation, however it is uncertain who will fill that role. The obvious candidate is Bruno Fernandes but Ten Hag could deploy Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho in that position instead.

It is expected that Martinez will play alongside Maguire in the heart of the defence, while Fred and McTominay start in midfield ahead of them.

Diogo Dalot has been a favourite of Ten Hag in pre-season and he keeps his spot ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.