Man Utd takeover: Glazers won’t sell for less than £6 billion as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari Sheikh told to pay ‘top dollar’

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Manchester United Glazer Sir Jim RatcliffeGetty/GOAL
Manchester UnitedPremier League

The Glazers have decided not to sell Manchester United for anything less than £6 billion following bids from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and a Qatari Sheikh.

  • Three parties submitted bids to buy Man Utd
  • Glazers won't sell for anything less than asking price
  • Red Devils face Leicester on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Three parties - Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS, Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and American hedge fund, Elliott - have submitted bids to buy Manchester United, but it has been suggested by The Sun that the Glazers are not interested in selling the club unless one of the parties agrees to pay their full asking price of £6 billion ($7bn).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While INEOS and Elliott are not interested in complete ownership of the club and want a majority stake, Sheikh Jassim has expressed his desire in acquiring 100 per cent of the Premier League giants.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Glazers are in no hurry to make a decision on the future of the club and it might be possible that they reject all the incoming bids if none of them are considered to be suitable.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Glazers Manchester United

Sir Jim RatcliffeGetty Images

Jassim Manchester UnitedGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side will be next seen in action on Sunday as they face Leicester City at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash.

Will Manchester City defend their Premier League title?

15435 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Will Manchester City defend their Premier League title?

  • 43%Yes
  • 57%No
15435 Votes

Editors' Picks