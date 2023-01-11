Man Utd stars 'know not to cross the line' under Ten Hag, says Heaton

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton said Erik ten Hag has already instilled a strong sense of discipline in the Manchester United players this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils stretched their winning streak to eight games in a row as they beat Charlton 3-0 on Tuesday to progress into the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Heaton started that game in goal and following the victory he suggested that the club's improved form is due to their manager's high demands.

WHAT THEY SAID: The goalkeeper told reporters: “He has brought a clear messaging, clear lines of what’s acceptable and what’s not. Responsibility on everyone, the professional side of it, and when you cross it he’s there to put you back in your place. I also think off the back of that we’ve been a little bit more successful so far, nobody is getting carried away, one game at a time, but when results are improving and everything is moving forward a little bit more, everyone is on the bandwagon and pushing for that and wanting that.

“So that’s been a key feature, his strength in what’s acceptable and what’s not acceptable and carrying that through. Everyone has a different view on it, that would be fair. My personal view is that I think that really does make a difference. When there is a consequence to players, a discipline, you know not to cross the line, if you do you’ll be out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One example of how Ten Hag has displayed his authority was when Marcus Rashford was benched against Wolves because he overslept and missed a team meeting. This certainly seemed to fire up the striker who came on as a substitute in the game to score the winner.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? Seeing as the club are in such fine form, as is recently disciplined striker Rashford – who became the first Manchester United player to score in eight home games in a row since Wayne Rooney in March 2010 when he scored against Charlton – Ten Hag will be hoping his methods inspire the players to victory when they host Manchester City this Saturday.