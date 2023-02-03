Man Utd staff 'split' on whether Mason Greenwood should be allowed to continue career at Old Trafford

Manchester United have a decision to make regarding Mason Greenwood after attempted rape charges against the striker were dropped.

United have yet to reach a verdict on Greenwood's future after all charges against the forward were dropped in a case relating to allegations of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Staff at the club are currently "split" over whether the forward should be allowed to continue his career at Old Trafford, according to The Guardian. Some feel Manchester United "owe a duty of care" to Greenwood as he has been at the club since he was seven.

However, a "substantial proportion" of the staff "would be deeply unhappy" if Greenwood were to pull on the red shirt once again. Greenwood has been suspended by United since he was first arrested back in January 2022.

United released a statement after confirmation that the charges against Greenwood had been dropped, saying the club would conduct its own process before deciding their next move. The 21-year-old profile's still appears on the club's website but his future remains unclear.

Manager Erik ten Hag was asked about Greenwood at a pre-match press conference ahead of his team's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace - but said that he "cannot comment on the process."