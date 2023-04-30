Man Utd, Spurs & Newcastle set for James Maddison transfer battle as Leicester plan £60m sale

Leicester City will reportedly sell James Maddison this summer regardless of whether or not they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Leicester to sell Maddison

Man Utd, Newcastle and Spurs interested

Could go for as low as £45m

WHAT HAPPENED? With Leicester in a difficult financial position and that struggle bleeding onto the pitch this season, the club has decided it will sell Maddison this summer, even if they manage to avoid relegation from the Premier League, according to The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: They report that a sale for Maddison feels 'inevitable' and that the playmaker could be available for around £60m, with Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham all showing an interest in the Englishman.

The Foxes revealed record losses of £92.5m in their recent accounts and have struggled to recover from the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also falling away from their position as competitors for European football in recent seasons since their historic Premier League win in 2015-16.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite him being their best player and key to their survival hopes, Leicester look resigned to returning to a policy of selling a key player in the summer in order to balance the books and provide funding for the club. Maddison was also linked with a move to Newcastle last summer, but ultimately stayed put at the King Power Stadium.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Maddison being put in the shop window and entering the final year of his Leicester contract is likely going to prompt a transfer saga and a battle for his signature at a cut price this summer.