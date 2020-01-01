It's 30 years since Liverpool won the title, but now Man Utd are in the wilderness

The Reds are finally about to land a Premier League title and the way things are going it could be a long time before their opponents win it again

travel to Anfield on Sunday in the knowledge that they could be on the way to repeating ’s decades in the wilderness.

Liverpool could well be about to end three decades without a domestic title given the size of their lead at the top of the Premier League table. United, without a title of their own for seven years meanwhile, are far away from the summit and, on current trends, it will be a long time before they get back there.

Between Kenny Dalglish’s first and last Liverpool departures, which bookmarked their years of under-performance, there were bright spots as well as those many false dawns. The club still managed a treble under Gerard Houllier, there were domestic cup wins here and there, and Rafa Benitez even delivered an invigorating fifth win.

Nevertheless, it was undeniable that Liverpool had given up their English hegemony to Manchester United, , and . Even and Leicester won the title in Liverpool’s lost years.

There are plenty of similarities between what Liverpool experienced once Dalglish left and what United are going through in the years since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement. Replacing such figures is an almost impossible task.

Back at the start of the 1990's, Liverpool decided to hire Graeme Souness as manager, who brought in several underwhelming signings. This was not a failure unique to Souness. More managers followed and they brought with them their own transfer market punts, highlighting just how difficult it was to build a contending side essentially from scratch.

Homegrown talents like Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler came through but consistent, high-quality players were always few and far between.

United have their own scatter-gun approach to transfers. Players like Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson and Nani were Ferguson’s last hurrah of taking the best young talent from around Europe.

Because Ferguson operated the club’s transfer policy through his own personal network, and because David Gill left his fixer role, United were vulnerable. David Moyes started revamping the scouting process, something that has evolved into the current bloated mess that has served no manager well since.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has blown countless transfers and misjudged his deal-making abilities, failing to land Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Pedro, Alvaro Morata, Leighton Baines, Cesc Fabregas and many others. For Woodward, see Liverpool’s ex-managing director Christian Purslow, who quickly became a figure of ridicule after awarding Joe Cole a £100,000-a-week contract.

Woodward is responsible for a string of failures, spending hundreds of millions of pounds in fees and wages on Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini, Eric Bailly and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The list of mistakes in the market is only rivalled by the number of players bafflingly retained, players like Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo. Alexis Sanchez is such a disaster that the size of his salary alone could hamstring the club for years. Ferguson spent big and badly on occasion, but the Ruud van Nistelrooys outnumbered the Juan Sebastian Verons.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s lurch from one manager to another demonstrated how little care was taken over the club’s long-term strategy. They went from Roy Evans, the last ‘bootroom’ member, to Gerard Houllier, a French technician, to Benitez, a Spanish pragmatist, and then Roy Hodgson, an inscrutable presence. None of them, even Hodgson, were inherently poor choices, but the regular deviation from one kind of football and approach to the next meant there was never a chance to lay a foundation.

United have done the same. The Moyes-Louis Van Gaal-Jose Mourinho-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sequence has led to an inevitably patchwork squad, where managers do not trust the players they inherit, or trust the club to actually replace the ones who leave.

It is solely United’s fault that they were not ready to replace Ferguson. Few could have matched his talents, but everyone at the club should have been aware that recreating his magic was impossible. They now face their own obstacles to success. City and Chelsea are still there and Liverpool seem dominant. Money in the Premier League has levelled the playing field.

At Anfield, United will see a renewed club, once again the best in the world. It will likely be a tough lesson and a brutal experience.

United fans are almost hysterically downbeat. It is hardly an edifying sight, but the lack of goodwill and fickle attitude could force the Glazer owners to finally see sense and cut short their suffering.

If they want to get back on their own perch, they should take this chance to learn just how and why they have fallen so far.