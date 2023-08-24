Manchester United have reportedly set a date for Rasmus Hojlund's debut after his £72 million ($92m) move from Atalanta.

Hojlund joined United from Atalanta

Back injury has delayed debut

Set to return to action

WHAT HAPPENED? The Danish striker is on the brink of making his much-anticipated debut for the Red Devils, following his high-profile transfer from the Serie A outfit. According to Daily Mail, the striker could be in action this weekend against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford with United desperate to return to winning ways after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last weekend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund had picked up a back injury during his pre-season with Atalanta which has forced him onto the sidelines. An MRI scan from his United medical revealed a stress response hotspot in his back, which could lead to further stress fractures in the future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United's attack looked toothless against Tottenham as Marcus Rashford is yet to hit top gear in his central striking role, while Bruno Fernandes' conversion rate has also raised concerns. Hence there is a sense of urgency in the camp to include Hojlund in the matchday squad so that he can at least play a role against Forest from the bench if Erik ten Hag's side find themselves in the hunt for a goal.

Article continues below

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Although Hojlund refrained from participating in a 3-0 friendly loss to Burnley on Wednesday, there is a sense of optimism that the striker will be fit to face Forest on Saturday.