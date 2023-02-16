Can Man Utd win a quadruple? Wout Weghorst targets all trophies in Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup & Europa League bids

Wout Weghorst considers Manchester United to be in a quadruple hunt this season, with the Dutch striker admitting “it’s about the trophies”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have failed to collect a major honour since 2017, during Jose Mourinho’s time at the helm, and intend to bring that six-year barren run to a close in the current campaign. Erik ten Hag’s side are well on course to do that, with a run through to the final of the Carabao Cup being complemented by a potential Premier League title bid and positive progress in FA Cup and Europa League competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: January loan signing Weghorst has told United’s official website ahead of a knockout play-off clash with Barcelona in European action: “Yeah, of course it’s a great challenge for us. Of course the two matches with Barcelona are great, but at the end it’s about winning and it’s about the trophies. It doesn’t matter which club, or which stadium, wherever you’re going to play. We’re still active in four competitions and we want to keep playing in them. That’s why there’s only one thing that’s counting and that’s winning these days.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are set to face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on February 26, while they will also be treating a two-legged tie with Barca in continental competition as if silverware were up for grabs. Weghorst added: “Yeah, we have to see it as a final. Still in the competition now we are two teams that really have the chance to win the trophy. It’s quite early in the competition but like I said, we have to see it as a final but if we win this one we’ve got a good chance.”

WHAT NEXT? United are into the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they are due to face West Ham, while they sit third in the Premier League table – five points adrift of neighbours Manchester City and north London giants Arsenal with 15 games still to take in.