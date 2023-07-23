Man Utd poaching Man City's youngsters! Red Devils set to sign Darren Fletcher's twin sons from bitter rivals

Manchester United are set to sign Darren Fletcher's twin sons Jack and Tyler from bitter rivals Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are set to pay a transfer fee of around £1.25 million to bring in the Fletcher brothers from City, according to Fabrizio Romano. In turn, Manchester United are set to approve the move of Harrison Parker to the Etihad Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Jack and Tyler Fletcher (16) are midfielders and are now set to arrive at Old Trafford where father Darren spent the first 12 years of his professional career.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fletcher had been serving United as a youth coach and later worked as assistant manager at the club before being appointed as their technical director in March 2021.

WHAT NEXT? After convincingly beating Arsenal on Saturday, the Red Devils will next face Wrexham in a pre-season friendly on July 25 in San Diego.