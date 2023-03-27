Man Utd dealt ANOTHER midfield injury blow as Marcel Sabitzer sustains knee problem while on Austria duty

- Brought to Man Utd in January
- Asked to fill gaps left by injured players
- Now injured himself on international duty
WHAT HAPPENED? The Bayern Munich loanee picked up a knee problem in Austria training and had to end his session early. He's been dealing with pain in the region for at least a few days and sat out Austria's 2-1 win over Estonia on Monday.
🏆 TOP STORY: England power rankings: Saka on fire
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Arsenal be relieved they didn't sign Mudryk?
🚨 MUST READ: Inside Conte’s Tottenham sacking
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro has only served one game of a four-match ban, while midfielders Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are out injured. Sabitzer would be in line to start for the Red Devils if fit, but his status is now unclear.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? If Sabitzer is not fit to play for the Red Devils against Newcastle on Sunday, the "McFred" duo of Scott McTominay and Fred may be selected in midfield by Erik ten Hag.