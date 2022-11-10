Man Utd star Martial explains why Ten Hag's style is 'perfect' for him

Anthony Martial claims Erik ten Hag’s style of play is “perfect” for him, with the Frenchman looking to reignite his Manchester United career.

French forward loaned out last season

Has seen minutes under Dutch coach

Believes he can rediscover best form

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old made an immediate impact when joining the Red Devils in 2016, plundering 17 goals in his debut campaign, but has found the going tough at times since then despite being handed the No.9 jersey at Old Trafford. Martial was sent out on loan to Sevilla last season, with his days in England appearing to be numbered, but he believes that Ten Hag can bring the best out of him as a central striker.

WHAT THEY SAID: Martial has told MUTV of working with a Dutch tactician: “He's a very good manager and a very meticulous person, who pays attention to all the details. He wants us to produce good football with a desire to press for the loss of the ball. It's perfect for me, for my style of play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fitness issues have restricted Martial to just five outings in the 2022-23 campaign, but he does have three goals to his name and is up to 274 appearances for United in total and continues to enjoy representing one of the biggest clubs in world football. He added: “It's an incredible feeling walking out onto the pitch and having 75,000 fans at every game is an incredible feeling for us. We want to give our all to repay them.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTIAL? United sit fifth in the Premier League table as things stand and have a Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa and a top-flight meeting with Fulham to take in before hitting the World Cup break.