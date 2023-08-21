Mason Greenwood to leave Man Utd: Red Devils make huge U-turn on shamed striker's future following internal investigation as club react to public backlash

Mason Greenwood is to leave Manchester United over six months after charges of sexual assault and domestic violence against the striker were dropped.

Mason Greenwood is to leave Manchester United over six months after charges of sexual assault and domestic violence against the striker were dropped. Greenwood had been suspended by United since he was first arrested in January 2022 in relation to distressing images and audio released on social media.

He was charged in October 2022. However, all charges were dropped in February of this year by the Crown Prosecution Service after the withdrawal of key witnesses and the emergence of new evidence.

A club statement read: "Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood. Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped.

Article continues below

"Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case."

United began an internal investigation into Greenwood in February when the charges were dropped, concluding the process in August. According to The Athletic, United chief executive Richard Arnold had communicated to staff that Greenwood was going to be reintegrated into the first team and planned an announcement in early August, only to delay the decision.

Indeed, The Sun reported on August 19 that United had U-turned on the decision and were now planning to not reintegrate Greenwood into the squad.

In response to those stories, United said that, at the time, they had not yet reached a final decision. And Arnold said in a statement on Monday that those reports were based on one potential scenario that had been drafted up, rather than the definitive outcome.

"Last week the media reported that we had decided to reintegrate Mason and that elements of a plan to do so had been leaked to them. Reintegration was one of the outcomes we considered and planned for," Arnold said in a statement.

"For context, over the course of the past six months several outcomes have been contemplated and planned for, and my view has evolved as our process progressed. While the ultimate decision rested with me, I was taking various factors and views into account right up until the point of finalising my decision."

Greenwood also released a statement, insisting "I did not do the things I was accused of" but added "I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post."

United also said they had "concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged".

The club's statement added: "That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for. All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."