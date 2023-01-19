Man Utd loanee Bailly handed seven-game ban for kung-fu kick red card

On-loan Marseille defender Eric Bailly has been handed a seven-match ban for a kung-fu kick challenge that landed his opponent in the hospital.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bailly has been issued a seven-game ban after receiving a straight red card in Marseille's 2-0 win over Hyeres in the Coupe de France on January 7, according to French outlet La Provence, which has since been confirmed by AFP.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester United loanee went viral for a horror challenge against the fourth division outfit in the cup's last 32. Challenging for a bouncing ball with Almike Moussa N'Diaye, Bailly lunged with his outstretched leg, completely misjudged the flight of the ball and plunged into N'Diaye's chest. The midfielder was stretchered off and had to be taken to hospital as a result of the challenge, with Bailly later paying him a visit following the incident.

AND WHAT'S MORE: N'Diaye is expected to be out of action for several months after suffering broken ribs as a result of the challenge. For Bailly, the suspension is far from helpful. The Ivorian had managed just 12 appearances in all competitions for Marseille this season and will now sit out more football, with his stock falling rather considerably compared to just a few years ago.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAILLY? Seven games on the sidelines is a long time and will do Bailly no favours at neither Marseille nor United. Erik ten Hag has found his preferred centre-back pairing in Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in his absence, thus it is unlikely he'll return to the fold at the end of the season.