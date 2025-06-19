Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG 2024-25 Champions LeagueGetty
Chris Burton

Man Utd-linked Gianluigi Donnarumma delivers ‘no problem’ update on PSG contract talks amid reports of ‘sign or be sold’ ultimatum being delivered to Italian goalkeeper

Manchester United-linked Gianluigi Donnarumma has delivered a “no problem” update on his contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Italy international goalkeeper, who helped PSG to a historic Champions League triumph in 2024-25, has just 12 months left to run on his current deal at Parc des Princes. That situation has led to inevitable questions being asked of his future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Reports in France suggest the 26-year-old shot-stopper has been given a “sign or be sold” ultimatum, with PSG not prepared to run the risk of seeing their commanding No.1 work his way towards free agency in 2026.

Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG 2025 FIFA Club World CupGetty

DID YOU KNOW

Premier League giants in Manchester have seen moves for Donnarumma speculated on, with United and City said to be monitoring his situation, but no official approaches have been made and the Euro 2020 winner continues to hold discussions with PSG officials.

WHAT DONNARUMMA SAID

Donnarumma told reporters at the FIFA Club World Cup when asked for an update on his plans, with fresh terms on the table in Paris: “We’re advancing, we’re advancing. My agent (Enzo Raiola) is speaking with the club. I’m focused on the match, on the trophy (Club World Cup), but there is no problem.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG 2025Getty Images

WHAT NEXT?

Ex-AC Milan star Donnarumma joined PSG in 2021. He has made 155 appearances for the Ligue 1 heavyweights and is considered by many to have restored his status as the best goalkeeper on the planet.

