Man Utd legend Dwight Yorke puts himself forward for 'exciting' Wrexham manager role as he challenges Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to match his 'mindset'

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke says he'd be open to managing Wrexham, but only if Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney can match his "mindset".

WHAT HAPPENED? Yorke, who won the treble with United during a hugely successful spell at Old Trafford as a player, has bizarrely put his hat into the ring to become Wrexham manager. He has only managed one club since moving into coaching, taking the reigns at Australian club Macarthur FC. Yorke did win the Australia Cup in 2022, though, and insists he wants to get back into management, with his sights now set on a role at the SToK Racecourse.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to OLBG, Yorke said: “I'm unemployed as a manager and I'm very passionate about trying to get back into the industry. If Wrexham approached me and asked me to manage the team, I'd consider it. I have to make a decision that aligns with my ideas and ambitions.

"If Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney matched my mindset, then it's a good opportunity for me. There's a lot of hype around the club and that's understandable because of what the owners bring to the club. If the opportunity presents itself to me and have that initial conversation with the owners about our vision for the club, then it's a serious and exciting gig. It's a football job that you need to be your best at, not somewhere to have fun."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham have actually endured a difficult start to the season after returning to League Two for the first time since their relegation from the Football League back in 2008. Phil Parkinson's side have won just one of their opening five games, although there is no indication that the manager is under any pressure at this juncture.

WHAT NEXT? Yorke will likely be an interested observer when Wrexham play Tranmere this weekend.