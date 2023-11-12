More Man Utd injury woe? Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund updates issued by Erik ten Hag following vital Luton victory

Erik ten Hag has given injury updates on Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen after they limped out of Manchester United's win on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? United bounced back from midweek Champions League disappointment with a 1-0 Premier League win against Luton. However, after the game Ten Hag confirmed that Hojlund and Eriksen are the latest United stars to pick up injuries.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked what the issue was that forced Hojlund off late in the second half, Ten Hag said: "In this moment, I can’t tell anything about it because I don’t know. We do an assessment and we have to wait 24 hours for the conclusion. So we’ll give the medical team 24 hours to see what the problem is, if there is a problem."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag's side have been blighted by injuries this term, and midfielder Eriksen could be the next name on the injury list after he was withdrawn before half-time. "He slipped but it’s the same – we have to do the assessment, set the diagnosis, set the conclusion and then we’ll know where we are," the United manager said.

WHAT NEXT FOR HOJLUND AND ERIKSEN? Both have been included in Denmark's squad for upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovenia and Northern Ireland, but could yet withdraw. The Red and Whites need to win just one of their final two games to qualify for the tournament.