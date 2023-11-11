Man Utd hitman Rasmus Hojlund reveals he is drawing inspiration from 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks to break Premier League scoring duck

Rasmus Hojlund has revealed how he tries to learn from former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who was his idol when he was growing up.

Hojlund a big Ronaldo fan

Admires superstar's hard work

Still yet to score in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? Hojlund has opened up on how Ronaldo has influenced his career after following in the Portuguese superstar's footsteps by making the move to Manchester United. The Denmark international highlighted Ronaldo's willingness to work hard as one of his best features.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Cristiano has always been like my idol growing up. I always thought he was the best football player in the world and I just tried to learn from him," he told TeamViewer Diaries. "He is the greatest goalscorer ever, probably as well. I've always looked at him back in the day where he was more of a dribbler and now he's a proper, proper goalscorer. You know he had proper talent, but he worked hard to be the best ever and I like that about him.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Hojlund also spoke about how he can improve his game at Manchester United and how the role of the forward has changed in recent years.

“In the modern game of football, we need to do the hard pressing as well from the front line. The game is evolving, and I learned that already in my youth years," he added. "So I've always been used to the pressing part. And like you said, I think it’s one of the things I do well. The boss also wants me and the frontline to put in a shift, so yes it’s good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund has yet to score for Manchester United in the Premier League but has found the net with regularity in the Champions League. The Dane has five goals already in Europe's top competition to top the early goal-scorer standings alongside Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata.

WHAT NEXT? Hojlund has another chance to open his Premier League scoring account on Saturday against Luton Town at Old Trafford.