Manchester United have been mathematically eliminated from qualifying to next season's Champions League following Saturday's 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brighton.

The Red Devils went into the game with only the faintest hope of making up ground on Arsenal and Tottenham above them in the Premier League standings.

But they must now settle for either the Europa or Conference League at best after a nightmare evening on the south coast which brought further pain to what has been a rotten league season for the club.

Out of Champions League and plumbing new depths

After Moises Caicedo put Brighton ahead with his first-ever Premier League goal, the Reds suffered a full-scale capitulation in the second half.

Further goals from Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard put the game beyond doubt, showing in the process United's defensive fragilities.

With one game still to play in the 2021-22 season Ralf Rangnick's charges have conceded 56 times, their worst Premier League return in the history of the division.

56 - Manchester United have conceded 56 goals in the Premier League this season, their most in a single campaign in the competition. Alarming. pic.twitter.com/95BNpnJO5G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2022

United are also now certain to set a new low in terms of points in a single Premier League season.

After 37 games they have managed just 58, six short of the 64 garnered by David Moyes in 2013-14.

