Man Utd have to terminate Ronaldo's contract 'in next few days', insists Neville

Gary Neville has admitted that Manchester United need to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at the club following his interview revelations.

Neville says there is 'no way back' for Ronaldo

Former United man says club has to act

Shares his thoughts on the infamous interview

WHAT HAPPENED? The former United defender has insisted Ronaldo's time at Old Trafford is over following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, stating that the club have no choice but to rip up his contract. The two men once played together at United, but this is not the first time that Neville has aired his thoughts on his former team-mate's conduct this season, and he can't see any way back for him after his controversial comments.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports News, Neville said: "No, I don't think [Ronaldo] wants a way back. He wouldn't have done this interview if he wanted a way back. I think this interview, to be fair, was one that he knew would bring about the headlines that it has, and would bring the end of his Manchester United career. At this moment in time, I'm wondering what Manchester United are doing, because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano's contract, or else they basically open up a precedent that any player can come in and criticise [the club] in the future.

"Cristiano probably wants that as well, but it didn't need to end like that. It could've come together a few weeks ago and navigated a smooth pathway, through what potentially could've been choppy seas to the shore, but it's not happened. I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said, but the reality is if you're an employee within a business and you say those things, then your employment has to terminate, and there's no doubt Manchester United have to do that in the next few days.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club has acknowledged Ronaldo's shock interview with a statement of their own, but it remains to be seen what will happen next, and whether they will decide to cut ties entirely with the 37-year-old. With Ronaldo clearly wanting out of Old Trafford, the club may have to wait until the January transfer window to find a solution for all parties.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese forward is currently away with his country at the World Cup in Qatar as they prepare for their first game in Group H against Ghana on November 24.