Bad news for Man Utd? Goalkeeper Andre Onana comes out of international retirement after World Cup drama to join up with Cameroon squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Andre Onana has come out of international retirement and will join the Cameroon squad ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifying game.

Onana comes out of international retirement

Retired after 2022 World Cup

Man Utd could miss Onana's services in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United goalkeeper announced on Monday that he has decided to come out of his international retirement and will now join the Cameroon national team ahead of their must-win African Cup of Nations qualifying game against Burundi on September 12.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana retired from international football after a fallout with national team head coach Rigobert Song during the World Cup last year. After featuring in The Indomitable Lions' tournament opener against Switzerland, Onana was dropped from the starting lineup against Serbia after which the shot-stopper left the camp before announcing his retirement at just 26.

WHAT THEY SAID?: In a statement released by the player, he wrote, "In the world of football, as in life, decisive moments arise that require crucial choices to be made. In recent months, I have been confronted with trials marked by injustice and manipulation. Yet my unshakeable love and attachment to my homeland, Cameroon, remain intact.

"My desire to represent my country has never wavered since my youth, and this aspiration remains an inseparable part of my identity. Nothing and no one can shake this conviction. I answer my nation’s call with unshakeable certainty, aware that my return is not only to honour my dream but also to respond to the expectations and support of Cameroonians, who deserve a national team determined to shine. In the face of manipulation, lies and abuse of power, I choose to remain true to my ideals, proudly representing a country that deserves our sincere commitment. Now is the time to unite, to work in harmony for our common good: Cameroon.

"I would like to salute the government, which is working hard to build a better Cameroon for all. My thoughts are with the people of Cameroon, to whom I offer my infinite thanks for their support, and whom I look forward to seeing again. Time, the infallible judge of all things, will eventually enlighten us and reveal the rightness of our actions. My commitment to Cameroon remains unwavering, and I am determined to play my part in seeing it prosper."

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR ANDRE ONANA? If Cameroon manage to win their game against Burundi and qualify for the tournament, Man United are likely to miss Onana's services for up to four Premier League matches in January when the African Cup of Nations kicks off.