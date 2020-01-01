Man Utd told to ‘go and get Mandzukic on a free’ as Hargreaves offers transfer advice

The former Red Devils midfielder believes that an experienced Croatian striker could prove to be a shrewd addition at Old Trafford

should be looking to “go and get Mario Mandzukic on a free”, says Owen Hargreaves, with the Red Devils still in the market for another goalscorer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his attacking unit click towards the end of the 2019-20 Premier League season, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all posting personal bests.

That exciting trio have earned plenty of plaudits, with obvious comparisons being made to Liverpool’s title-winning trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Odion Ighalo also comes into the mix at Old Trafford, with the Nigerian frontman having seen his loan deal extended through to January 2021.

The general consensus, however, is that United will look to further bolster their options during the summer transfer window.

Solskjaer has been urged by many to launch a big-money raid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but Hargreaves feels experienced Croatian Mandzukic could be a shrewd cut-price addition.

He told BT Sport of a player who severed ties with Qatari outfit Al-Duhail in July: "Maybe you go and get Mario Mandzukic on a free, a different type of centre-forward.

"Defensively they're one of the better teams in the Premier League but in terms of goalscoring they were well behind and Man City.

"So you could do with a 20-goal goalscorer but I think I'd take Jadon [Sancho] first and then maybe get Mandzukic on a free."

United have spent several months exploring the option of luring international winger Sancho away from .

No deal has been done as yet, as the Red Devils see their patience tested, but Hargreaves hopes an agreement can be reached that benefits all parties.

The former United midfielder added on a 20-year-old forward: "He's an attacker, he can play off the right, he normally plays off the right and United desperately need someone to play off the right-hand side.

"Mason Greenwood's done magnificent. But look at [Sancho's] numbers, 17 goals, 16 assists. Those numbers are outrageous at this level for his young age.

"He can play off the right-hand side, he can play in the hole, he can play off the left, and at times he even plays through the middle.

"He gives them goals and assists, I think the other guys do but I think Jadon just gives you something really, really special.

"He's one of the best dribblers of the ball, he's creative, he plays off the cuff, he's almost unplayable one v one.

"I'm all for it, I think he's just what they need really.

"This is money well invested, I think he's going to make a huge difference, fans will love him, gets them off their seats. I'm looking forward to seeing him in a red shirt."